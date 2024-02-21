Trina Storage releases 4.07 MWh energy storage system

Trina Storage has developed a 4.07 MWh energy storage system featuring its in-house 306 Ah lithium iron phosphate battery cells, configured with 10 racks of four battery packs.

Trina Storage, a unit of Chinese module manufacturer Trina Solar, has released a new grid-scale energy storage system (ESS) with a capacity of 4.07 MWh.

Its new Element 2 system features its in-house 306Ah lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells. Its maximum operating voltage range (DC) is rated at up to 1,500 V.

“Elementa 2 is primed to meet market dynamic demands on capacity, safety & flexibility,” said Trina Solar Executive President Helena Li. “It ensures unparalleled efficiency, comprehensive safety, and long-term reliability for our valued customers.”

According to the product’s datasheet, the ESS has an electrical configuration of 10 racks of four battery packs. It comes in a container that weighs up to 35 tons and measures 6.058 meters x 2.438 meters x 2.896 meters.

“Elementa 2 adopts a standardized 20ft size, not only streamlining installations but also drastically reducing shipping costs,” the company said. “Engineered for adaptability, rapid deployment, and smooth operational and maintenance processes, Elementa 2 minimizes project costs and enhances overall system performance.”

The system also uses liquid cooling for an operation range of -30 C to 50 C, according to the datasheet.

“The robust protective design enhances electrical and mechanical safety,” said Trina Storage. “At the system level, Elementa 2 provides diverse safety protections and integrates early fire hazard detection and suppression systems to prevent and counter thermal runaway.”