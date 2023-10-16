Triple Solar introduces residential thermal battery

The thermal storage system Thermische Batterij

Netherlands-based Triple Solar BV has launched a thermal battery for residential applications.

The manufacturer said the thermal storage system can be used in combination with its heat pumps. “Compared to a traditional hot water boiler, the thermal battery is up to four times smaller,” it said in a statement.

Triple Solar sells the new product in three different sizes. The smallest battery measures 640 mm x 365 mm x 575 mm and weighs 136 kg. It features a heat loss rate of 0.67 kWh/day and its capacity is 167 l.

The medium-sized device has a size of 870 mm x 365 mm x 575 mm, a weight of 187 kg and a capacity of 217 l. It has a heat loss rate of 0.77 kWh/day. The largest product has dimensions of 1,050 mm x 365 mm x 575 mm and weighs in at 233 kg. Its capacity is 333 l and it has a heat loss rate of 0.84 kWh/day.

All products operate at a maximum pressure of 10 bars and can reportedly provide hot water at temperatures ranging from 45C to 55 C, with minimum heat source temperature ranging between 65 C and 80 C.

“Households and their homes are becoming smaller and smaller. As a result, there is often no room for a large boiler,” said the company’s COO, Cees Mager. “The thermal battery is so compact that it even fits in a kitchen cupboard.”

Triple Solar began selling the new thermal battery on October 12. The Dutch company also manufactures heat pumps and photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) panels.