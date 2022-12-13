Trusting your gut microbiome with Cheryl Sew Hoy from Tiny Health

Welcome back to Found, where we get the stories behind the startups.

This week, Cheryl Sew Hoy, the founder of Tiny Health, tells Darrell and Becca about the complex science behind baby gut microbiomes. Sew Hoy talks about why she got interested in the subject, what it was like researching the field and how she turned her findings into Tiny Health’s suite of gut microbiome testing kits. She also talked about why this knowledge is so important and how a baby’s gut microbiome will impact their health for the rest of their life.

