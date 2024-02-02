TSUN releases new series of microinverters

The Titan microinverter

Chinese inverter manufacturer TSUN has launched a new line of single-phase microinverters with a continuous input DC current of 15 A and 3 kW of continuous output power.

The new Titan series of microinverters has a 97.2% efficiency rating and a 99.9% nominal maximum power point tracker (MPPT) efficiency.

“The microinverter boasts full compatibility with solar modules ranging from 380W to 600W, with independent maximum power point trackings (MPPTs),” the company said.

The inverters weigh 6.8 kg and are equipped with an IP67 enclosure rating.

The manufacturer said the products have four MPPT channels, enabling the connection of two low-power modules in a series. They have an operating temperature of -25 C to 65 C and come with a 12-year warranty.

“All microinverters from TSUN come with integrated Wi-Fi, eliminating the need for additional data transfer unit (DTU) and other collectors,” the company said. “Monitoring is convenient and simple through the terminal-oriented monitoring app.”