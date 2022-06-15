Tune in for tomorrow’s Online Day at TC Sessions: Climate

We’re just about to wrap up a terrific in-person day at TC Sessions: Climate, but then we’re gearing up for plenty of online climate action and opportunity on June 16. Ready to connect with a global audience? Here’s a quick look at what’s in store for you.

Whether you spent the day with us at the event in Berkeley, or you’re tuning in from a remote location, you can catch up on what you missed. Head to the TechCrunch Climate Desk Analysis where TechCrunch editors will provide fresh analysis and show clips from the in-person talks. Then you can watch the full sessions on demand and form your own analysis.

All the innovative climate tech in the world — both current and emerging — is not enough to turn the rising climate-crisis tide without one key ingredient: political will. Yet, partisan politics is slowing U.S. progress on emissions mitigation. It begs the question: How can we, as a nation, meaningfully move forward here at home — much less influence other major carbon polluters across the globe?

That’s just one question we’ll ask Jennifer Granholm, secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy. In The Grid Needs Willpower, Granholm will discuss her efforts to shore up renewables — despite the increasingly gridlocked political landscape — and how your startup can access capital from the Department of Energy.

One of the great aspects of online events is that you can network with anyone, anywhere in the world. We’re going to help make those connections even easier with our Speed Networking session. Through the magic of our event app, you’ll be randomly matched with other attendees (based on mutual interest in specific topics) for a 3-minute conversation. Lather, rinse, repeat and grow your network.

You’ll also get to watch three early-stage climate tech startups bring the heat during the TechCrunch Climate Pitch-off. Hailing from around the United States and the globe, founders will pitch for 4 minutes, followed by an intense Q&A with our expert panel of judges. You’ll walk away with solid tips and advice to incorporate into your own pitch.

