Tunisian edtech GOMYCODE raises $8M

[unable to retrieve full-text content]Yahya Bouhlel started coding in his early teens. Within this timeline, he interned at several companies in Palo Alto, California. Most of his work revolved around building apps and iPhone games. When he came home to Tunis, he met many students who wanted to build products like him each summer. And it was one such […]

source: TechCrunch