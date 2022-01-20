Turkey added 1.14 GW of PV capacity in 2021

Turkey saw an increase in PV installations last year.

The Turkish grid operator TEIAS has reported that around 1,148 MW of new PV systems were connected to the grid in Turkey last year.

This result compares to 620 MW in 2020, 932 MW in 2019 and 2.41 GW in 2018.

Around 150 MW of last year’s new capacity was registered in the third quarter, and brought the country’s cumulative installed solar power capacity to 7,815 MW.

The Turkish PV market is currently being driven by self-consumption and net-metered rooftop PV. Turkey introduced net metering in May 2020 and the market has responded by starting to shift away from the megawatt-sized projects which have traditionally dominated. More recently, however, several tenders for large scale were launched or held and new capacities for utility scale projects should come online over the next years.

The Solar Energy Roadmap report published by the Turkish PV association in 2019 predicted the nation could install 38 GW of solar by 2030. A separate study, published by the Istanbul-based Shura Energy Transition Center in May 2018, had predicted solar could pass 20 GW by 2026.