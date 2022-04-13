 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Turkey’s 1 GW PV tender attracted, so far, a lowest bid of $0.0257/kWh

By Peter Moore on April 13, 2022

The Turkish Ministry of Energy has completed, thus far, only the tender’s first 300 MW tranche, and the three winning bids ranged from $0.0257/kWh to $0.0293/kWh

Image: GLB1988/Pixabay

Turkey’s Ministry of Energy has allocated 300 MW of installed PV power in the first tranche of the PV tender it launched in July – the 1 GW YEKA 4 PV tender.

According to the Turkish PV association Günder, the ministry selected three projects with, each, a capacity of 100 MW.

For the three projects, their developers offered prices of TRY0.375/kWh ($0.0257), TRY0.39/kWh ($0.0267), and TRY0.427/kWh ($0.0293), respectively. For comparison, in the previous procurement exercise of the same kind – the 1 GW YEKA 3 PV tender – the lowest bid came in at TRY0.182/kWh.

For the YEKA 4 procurement exercise, the ministry had set a ceiling price of TRY0.40/kWh

The projects selected will receive a 15-year power purchase guarantee. Domestic content requirements for equipment selection are playing an important role in the tender.

Source: pv magazine

