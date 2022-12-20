Twitter Blue for Business now allows companies to identify their employees

Twitter launched “Blue for Business” last week alongside relaunching Twitter Blue. At that time, the social network had assigned a gold checkmark to businesses. Now it’s offering some more details.

With Blue for Business, Twitter is also providing an additional badge — refer to our checkmark and badges guide — that helps organizations identify brands and people associated with it.

Twitter’s product manager Esther Crawford said the social media platform is launching a pilot program for Blue for Business with select businesses. The company plans to expand this to more organizations next year, Crawford said.

Those with Blue for Business will also get a small badge next to their profile display name, establishing to others that they work with the said organization. For instance, you can see a square Twitter badge next to Crawford’s display name.

We’re launching the pilot of Blue for Business so beginning today you’ll start seeing company badges on select profiles. We’ll soon be expanding the program and look forward to having more businesses added in the new year! https://t.co/ytnMRO5rcE — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) December 19, 2022

Brands, media houses and others now have a square profile picture, instead of the round one, making another clearer distinction. But it’s not clear if the square profile picture is a part of the Blue for Business package.

Twitter has yet to share details about how much it will charge for Blue for Business and what other perks it may entail, but asserted that “a company can link any number of their affiliated individuals, businesses and brands to their account.”

The company said that organizations, media houses, and sports teams can use this feature to link the accounts of their employees, journalists, and players.

“By creating this connection, we’re making it possible for businesses to create networks within their own organizations–on Twitter. Businesses can affiliate their leadership, brands, support handles, employees or teams. Journalists, sports team players, or movie characters can all be affiliated,” Twitter said in a blog post.

While identifying associated brands and employees is a good feature for companies, they would want many more benefits out of this plan.

Twitter has had a rollercoaster of the last 48 hours. The company rolled out a terrible policy banning links and handles to other social networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Mastadon, and even link-in-bio tools Linktree, and lnk.bio. After facing backlash over that, Twitter swiftly deleted tweets and the policy page detailing the announcement. On the other hand, Twitter chief Elon Musk put out a poll asking people if he should step down as CEO — and 57% of people voted in favor of that.