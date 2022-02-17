Twitter now lets you pin up to 6 DM conversations

Twitter is slowly continuing to enhance its direct messaging interface amid a tidal wave of product updates over the last year. The company announced today that it will now enable users to pin six conversations to the top of their DM inbox for easy access. The feature is available on iOS, Android and web.

Keep your fave DM convos easily accessible by pinning them! You can now pin up to six conversations that will stay at the top of your DM inbox. Available on Android, iOS, and web. pic.twitter.com/kIjlzf9XLJ — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 17, 2022

Last year, Twitter made some long-awaited changes to DMs, including the ability to DM a tweet to multiple people at once in individual conversation. Instead of timestamping individual messages with the date and time, Twitter also started grouping messages by day to “reduce timestamp clutter.”

It wouldn’t be shocking if Twitter unveiled even more new DM features over the next several months. Twitter acquired two messaging companies in the last few months of 2021: Sphere, a London-based group chat app, and Quill, a would-be Slack rival. Employees at both Sphere and Quill were absorbed into Twitter, with former Quill staff working specifically on messaging. Quill founder Ludwig Pettersson, the former creative director of Stripe, joined Twitter as a project manager on the Conversations team.