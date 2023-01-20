Twitter puts more emphasis on the bookmark feature on iOS

After promising a feature that lets you easily bookmark tweets, Twitter is now rolling it out on iOS. The new design displays the bookmark button under the expanded tweet view. Making it easier to add a post to your bookmarks.

Before today’s change, you had to tap on the share button to open the sharing card and then tap on the bookmark option to save a tweet. In addition to the new button, as soon as you tap on the button, you will see a banner at the top of the screen that says “Show all bookmarks.”

The option is currently visible only on the iOS app, but we can expect that Twitter will roll this out to Android and the web soon.

Earlier this month, Elon Musk promised to bring the bookmark button to the detailed tweet view. Now, it is finally rolling out to end users. Many people have used the “Like” button as a bookmark feature — just because it was cumbersome to save and retrieve tweets as bookmarks. But this new button placement might change things a bit.

Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets rolls out later this week. First part of a much larger UI overhaul. Bookmark button (de facto silent like) on Tweet details rolls out a week later. Long form tweets early Feb. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2023

Notably, if you have a Twitter Blue subscription — which is now also available on Android — you can use the bookmark folders feature to arrange them better.

Along with this, Twitter has also updated its Android app to show the two timeline options in two side-by-side separate tabs. The company first rolled out the default “For You” timeline and chronological “Following” timeline to iOS last week.

It’s your turn Android — no more ✨ icon. Upgrade to the latest version of the app to switch between “For you” and “Following”. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 20, 2023

Later it brought this view to the web as well. At that time, Twitter remembered your choice of timeline even if you closed the tab. So for instance, if you chose “Following” and opened Twitter in a new tab after closing it, the “Following” timeline appeared as the default feed. However, the company now seems to have made the change in such a way that you will see the “For You” feed by default if you refresh the page or open Twitter in a new tab.

Meanwhile last night, the company made changes to its API terms, effectively killing third-party clients. As a result, well-known apps like Twitterrific have started pulling their apps from the app stores.