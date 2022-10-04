Twitter shares frozen on Musk buyout revival rumor

Trading in shares of Twitter was halted today on news that Elon Musk and the social media biz had reached a deal for him to buy the company at the originally agreed $54.20 per share.

Twitter’s stock skyrocketed when Bloomberg revealed that Musk had sent a letter to Twitter agreeing to the first-proposed purchase price. Before trades were frozen at 1214 ET shares had risen from $42.55 to a penny shy of $50, before dropping to $47.93.

Musk and Twitter are set to go to trial on October 17 as the biz attempts to force the world’s richest man to agree to terms of purchasing the platform and taking it private, as he and the board agreed to earlier this year.

As the start of the trial fast approaches, Twitter has released Musk’s text messages to Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and other tech industry luminaries, revealing the brainstorming process and discussions about the purchase.

Among those messages are things that make Musk seem less a champion of free speech, and more someone who wants to control a massive platform, with texts including statements like “Free speech matters most when it’s someone you hate spouting what you think is bull****,” in relation to the deal.

Musk has tried multiple times to get out of the deal, with excuses ranging from not being happy with Twitter’s user numbers to falsified bot reports to a claim that a severance payment to a whistleblower breached the purchase agreement, thereby freeing him from his $44 billion takeover package and a $1 billion break-up fee.

The judge in the upcoming Musk versus Twitter case, which would likely be stopped if the sale was completed, has already denied one request by Musk’s team to delay the proceedings.

Tulane University law professor Ann Lipton, who spoke to The Washington Post recently, said that the Musk text message cache could endanger his attempts to get out of the purchase at trial, as they “hint at motivations other than he had expressed for backing out of the deal.”

While it’s impossible to know for sure, the text messages may be a motivating factor for Musk to close the deal on his own terms before a court orders more potentially embarrassing documents made public, or force him into a purchase on less favorable terms. ®

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more details are available.