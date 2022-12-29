 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Twitter suffers another outage

By Bernice Clark on December 29, 2022

If Twitter isn’t loading fine for you, you’re not alone. Tens of thousands of users are complaining that they are unable to access the Elon Musk-owned social network, seeing scores of strange error-messages instead. Issues include being greeted with a blank page, notifications not showing up, and in some cases, the service logging users out.

Many are also unable to access TweetDeck, a power users-focused service from Twitter. The outage, which appears to be affecting users outside the U.S., began at about 5 p.m. Pacific time. Third-party web monitoring services including NetBlocks and DownDetector also confirmed receiving reports from users.

NetBlocks additionally added that the incident is not related to “country-level internet disruptions or filtering.” Twitter has yet to acknowledge an outage.

