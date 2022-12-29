Twitter suffers another outage

If Twitter isn’t loading fine for you, you’re not alone. Tens of thousands of users are complaining that they are unable to access the Elon Musk-owned social network, seeing scores of strange error-messages instead. Issues include being greeted with a blank page, notifications not showing up, and in some cases, the service logging users out.

Many are also unable to access TweetDeck, a power users-focused service from Twitter. The outage, which appears to be affecting users outside the U.S., began at about 5 p.m. Pacific time. Third-party web monitoring services including NetBlocks and DownDetector also confirmed receiving reports from users.

NetBlocks additionally added that the incident is not related to “country-level internet disruptions or filtering.” Twitter has yet to acknowledge an outage.

(More to follow.)