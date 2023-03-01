Twitter timeline is broken for multiple users

Usually, the best way they know if a service is down is to look on Twitter. But this time, we can’t really do anything because Twitter itself is facing issues. Multiple people, including folks from TechCrunch staff, reported that many parts of the social network are broken for them, including the following timeline. The algorithmic “For You” feed is showing older tweets.

Thousands of people have logged reports of Twitter being not accessible both through mobile and desktop on Downdetector.com, a service that tracks outages through crowdsourced reports.

Some parts of Twitter, like notifications, and lists are working fine. And if you post a tweet, it will show up in these lists. At the moment, the best way to access Twitter is through Tweetdeck lists.

The latest outage comes days after Elon Musk slashed more than 200 jobs in the latest round of layoffs at the company. This included Twitter Blue’s head Esther Crawford and newsletter app Revue’s Martijn de Kuijper.

The story is developing…