Twitter to end free access to its API

Twitter will discontinue offering free access to the Twitter API starting February 9 and will make a paid version available, the Elon Musk-owned microblogging website said as it looks for more avenues to monetize the platform.

In a series of tweets, Twitter Developer account said the firm will be ending support for both v1.1 and v2 of its Twitter API. The move follows Twitter suspending an API in recent weeks that was used by many popular Twitter clients such as Tweetbot and Twitterrific. Most third-party Twitter apps have shut down their mobile apps.

“Twitter data are among the world’s most powerful data sets. We’re committed to enabling fast & comprehensive access so you can continue to build with us,” Twitter Dev account said Thursday.

More to follow.