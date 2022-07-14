Twitter went down this morning for users across the globe

If you had trouble loading tweets this morning, you’re not the only one. Starting around 8 AM ET, tens of thousands of users reported outages on Downdetector, a site chronicling web outages. About an hour later, the outage seems to be resolved.

The outage extended to mobile, iOS and Android, also affecting services like TweetDeck. While Twitter’s status page indicated that the site was fully operational, numerous users across the globe still experienced outages. Though Twitter’s app and website were able to load, the platform wouldn’t load any new tweets or notifications.

Twitter experienced a similar issue in February, which also lasted for nearly an hour.

Alas, a global outage is far from Twitter’s biggest issue these days. On Tuesday, the company sued SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk in an attempt to force him to follow through on his $44 billion promise to buy the platform. After months of drama, Musk announced his intent to pull out of the binding contract, claiming that Twitter had breached terms of the deal by failing to prove that its longstanding bot estimates — that only about 5% of monetizable daily active users are not actually real people — were not true.

So, not only is Twitter currently down, the company is also down to take Musk to court. Stay tuned.