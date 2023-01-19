UAE utility opens bidding for 1.5 GW of solar

EWEC has opened a call for proposals for the 1.5 GW Al-Ajban solar project from companies shortlisted in a request-for-qualification process in May 2022.

“There has been a strong level of interest expressed in this key project so far, and we look forward to seeing proposals from pre-qualified companies and moving to the next stage of development,” said EWEC CEO Othman Al Ali.

The Emirates’ News Agency reported that 43 companies and groups submitted expressions of interest in May, with 19 companies qualifying for the current tender phase. The project will involve the development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance, and ownership of the plant, as well as associated infrastructure.

EWEC said the installation will be “fundamentally important” to Abu Dhabi’s energy transition. Following the start of commercial operations, the Al-Ajban solar park is expected to slash Abu Dhabi’s carbon emissions by more than 2.4 million metric tons per year, according to EWEC.

The utility said it will sign a long-term power purchase agreement with the selected developer. The PPA will be structured as an energy purchase agreement, under which EWEC will only pay for the net electrical energy supplied by the solar plant. It did not reveal a deadline for proposals on its channels.