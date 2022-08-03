Uber attracts record number of drivers as cost of living bites

Uber shares jumped more than 13% after the better than expected results. The numbers suggest a path for Uber to become profitable, despite inflationary pressures and lingering driver shortages in some cities, said Dan Ives, analyst at Wedbush Securities. “In a nutshell, despite rising ride share prices throughout the US/Europe clearly consumers are still moving to the Uber platform especially as travel, shifting to the office, and other post pandemic trends take hold globally with Uber poised to benefit into 2023,” he said.