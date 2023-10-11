Uber Eats now lets you order from two nearby stores at the same time

You no longer have to fight with loved ones about what to eat for dinner tonight. Uber Eats announced a multi-store ordering feature that enables diners to purchase items from two restaurants in a single order. The best part is there’s no additional delivery fee.

Previously, Uber Eats would only bundle an order with items from convenience stores. After testing that feature, the company has now decided to expand to more places. Starting today, customers can order from a second nearby restaurant, convenience or liquor store.

To bundle two orders, a customer first selects items from a store’s menu and adds them to their cart. They then select “Bundle another store” to choose more items.

Rival food delivery app DoorDash launched a similar feature in 2021 called “DoubleDash,” allowing users to purchase items from multiple stores and categories in a single order. However, the feature only works with select stores, such as 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Wawa, QuickChek, the Ice Cream Shop and DashMart. Last year, the company rolled out “Drinks with DoubleDash” so users could order food from one restaurant and drinks from another.

Like many other companies, Uber Eats is also investing in AI features. The platform announced last month its plans to launch a Google-powered chatbot, which will launch to customers in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia.