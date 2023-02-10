Uber is integrating its driver app with Apple CarPlay

Uber drivers who have an iPhone will soon be able to use the Uber app directly from their car’s dashboard while using Apple’s CarPlay, according to an email sent to drivers and viewed by TechCrunch.

The integration has been rolling out to drivers across the U.S., and all drivers should have access to it by the end of the month.

CarPlay is an Apple product that is used by most major car manufacturers to allow the head unit to be a display and controller for an iOS device. Integrating the Uber driver app into CarPlay means drivers won’t have to switch between their phone and the screen, or between apps, to be able to view and accept trips, navigate and add rides to their queue.

It’ll also benefit drivers by giving them access to a bigger screen, which will make it easier to view features of Uber’s navigation system, including heat maps where demand is high, more routes and the sides of streets.

Here are the steps drivers will need to follow to connect the Uber driver app to CarPlay, per Uber’s email: