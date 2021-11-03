UK developer announces 1.3 GW of solar capacity and 2 GWh of batteries

Gabriella Palla, co-founder of London-based developer Queequeg Renewables.

As the latest make-or-break-billed COP26 climate change conference unfolds in Glasgow, London-based clean power developer Queequeg Renewables has announced details of giga-scale plans for solar and battery projects.

The company, based in Brentford, West London, yesterday said plans for the first projects in a 1.3 GW solar project pipeline consisting of facilities ranging in scale from 10 to 50 MW of generation capacity, were “about to” be submitted as planning applications.

The solar facilities, which will deploy bifacial panels on single-axis trackers to minimize project footprint, according to Queequeg, will include an unspecified volume of associated energy storage capacity.

The company also announced plans for an entirely separate 2 GWh of “standalone” battery plants, to offer electric grid capacity and balancing services, with the first of those projects to be developed “in the months ahead.”

In a nod to the landscape concerns voiced by opponents of solar developments in the U.K., Queequeg co-founder Gabriella Palla, quoted in yesterday’s statement, said: “It will be vital for us to develop strong and positive relationships in the communities in which we operate, through ensuring that each project we develop is built to the very highest ecological principles.”