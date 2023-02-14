UK manufacturer releases new PV testing tool

Seaward PV150 offers electrical safety testing for solar plants

Seaward, a UK-based manufacturer of electrical testing equipment, has unveiled a new testing tool for solar panel installations. The PV150 solution measures open circuit voltage between 5 V and 1,000 V, as well as short circuit current between 0.5 A and 15.00 A. It also measures earth continuity, insulation resistance, and checks operating current via an AC/DC current clamp.

“With the push of a single button the new hand-held tester carries out the required sequence of electrical tests in a safe and controlled manner, avoiding the risk of contact with exposed ‘live’ DC conductors,” Seaward said in a statement.

The device has enough memory to store up to 200 complete test records. It has USB connectivity, so the test results can be swiftly downloaded to computers.

The unit can also wirelessly capture and record real-time irradiance, ambient temperature, and PV module temperature measurements through a connection with Seaward’s Solar Survey 200R meter. These measurements can be performed at the same time as electrical testing.

“In this way, the combined testing, data logging, and downloading facility enables PV system documentation and test certificates to be completed quickly and without error,” said Seaward.

The PV150 weighs 0.95 kg and measures 26.4 cm x 10.7 cm x 5.8 cm. It is powered by six 1.5 V AA batteries and comes with a two-year warranty.