Understanding the Carbon Removals Landscape

Date/Time: March 2, 2023 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)

Lasting mitigation of carbon is critical for keeping emissions within the temperature goals set in the Paris Agreement. Backed by the IPCC, Science Based Target Initiative, and the United Nations’ Race to Zero Campaign, carbon removals pose a huge opportunity to meet the crucial 1.5 degrees or less global warming trajectory. These initiatives mandate corporations’ use of carbon removal to address remaining emissions in their climate target year and to contribute to global decarbonization on their path to net zero.

For the voluntary carbon markets to meet the growing demand for carbon removals, rapid progress must be made to expand the supply. The carbon removal market is nascent and many unanswered questions exist around project-level criteria, methodologies, and scalability. New innovative pathways for removing and storing carbon are emerging constantly and standards bodies are still shaping methodologies for these types of projects.

With so little concrete guidance, how can organizations help build a prosperous carbon removals market that will meet the demands of a net zero economy? In this webinar, “Carbon Removals: How Your Company Can Help Scale the Market”, we will start to answer that question.

Join this webinar to learn more about:

The current carbon removals market

Possible carbon removal procurement pathways

Key considerations and screening criteria for corporate carbon removal buyers

Actions that scale up the supply for carbon removals

Moderator:

Nethra Rajendran, Net Zero Analyst, GreenBiz Group

Speakers:

Steph Harris, Director, Carbon Markets, 3Degrees

Maggie Lund, Policy Manager, Carbon Markets, 3Degrees

If you can’t tune in live, please register and we will email you a link to access the webcast recording and resources, available to you on-demand after the live webcast.