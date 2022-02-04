Unit CEO Itai Damti and Flourish’s Emmalyn Shaw to explain fundraising strategies on TechCrunch Live

Itai Damti co-founded Unit in 2019 to help businesses integrate banking services into their consumer products. In 2020, Emmalyn Shaw, as Flourish’s managing partner, invested in Unit’s Series A round, and later, in the company’s B round.

We’re excited to host both of them on an episode of TechCrunch Live taking place on February 16 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET, where we’ll talk about how the two connected and what makes Flourish a good partner for Unit. Click here to register for free!

TechCrunch Live is all about helping startups build better venture-backed businesses. Founders and the investors who finance them sit down to talk about how they met, what kept them interested in one another and, ultimately, how they sealed the deal. We also discuss the relationship that they share in working together through scaling.

Plus, this episode of TechCrunch Live also includes the TCL Pitch-Off. Folks in the audience can come on to our virtual stage to pitch their startup to our esteemed guests and get their live feedback.

TechCrunch Live is free to attend and goes down every Wednesday at 3 pm EDT/noon PDT. However, only TechCrunch+ members get access to the on-demand version of the episode, as well as the complete library of TechCrunch Live content. In other words, bite the bullet and subscribe to TechCrunch+.

Smash this link to register for TechCrunch Live with Unit and Flourish Ventures!