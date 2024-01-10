Unraveling the Mystery: Physical Cause of Long-COVID Fatigue Revealed

Research from Amsterdam shows that the feelings of fatigue in Long-COVID patients is causes by mitochondria that produce less energy.

Scientists from Amsterdam UMC and Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (VU) have discovered that the persistent fatigue in patients with long-COVID has a biological cause, namely mitochondria in muscle cells that produce less energy than in healthy patients. The results of the study were published on January 4 in the journal Nature Communications<em>Nature Communications</em> is a peer-reviewed, open-access, multidisciplinary, scientific journal published by Nature Portfolio. It covers the natural sciences, including physics, biology, chemistry, medicine, and earth sciences. It began publishing in 2010 and has editorial offices in London, Berlin, New York City, and Shanghai. ” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>Nature Communications.

“We’re seeing clear changes in the muscles in these patients,” says Michèle van Vugt, Professor of Internal Medicine at Amsterdam UMC.

25 long-COVID patients and 21 healthy control participants participated in the study. They were asked to cycle for fifteen minutes. This cycling test caused a long-term worsening of symptoms in people with long-COVID, called post-exertional malaise (PEM). Extreme fatigue occurs after physical, cognitive, or emotional exertion beyond an unknown, individual threshold. The researchers looked at the blood and muscle tissue 1 week before the cycling test and 1 day after the test.

Study Findings and Implications

“We saw various abnormalities in the muscle tissue of the patients. At the cellular level, we saw that the mitochondria of the muscle, also known as the energy factories of the cell, function less well and that they produce less energy,” says Rob Wüst, Assistant Professor at the Department of Human Movement Sciences at the VU University. “So, the cause of the fatigue is really biological. The brain needs energy to think. Muscles need energy to move. This discovery means we can now start to research an appropriate treatment for those with long COVID,” adds van Vugt.

One of the theories about long COVID is that coronavirus particles may remain in the body of people who have had the coronavirus. “We don’t see any indications of this in the muscles at the moment,” says Van Vugt. The researchers also saw that the heart and lungs functioned well in the patients. This means that the long-lasting effect on a patient’s fitness is not caused by abnormalities in the heart or lungs.

Exercising Within Your Own Limits

Exercising is not always good for patients with long-COVID. “In concrete terms, we advise these patients to guard their physical limits and not to exceed them. Think of light exertion that does not lead to worsening of the complaints. Walking is good, or riding an electric bike, to maintain some physical condition. Keep in mind that every patient has a different limit,” says Brent Appelman, researcher at Amsterdam UMC. “Because symptoms can worsen after physical exertion, some classic forms of rehabilitation and physiotherapy are counterproductive for the recovery of these patients,” van Vugt adds.

Long-COVID Symptoms

Although the majority of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the official name of the virus strain that causes coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Previous to this name being adopted, it was commonly referred to as the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), the Wuhan coronavirus, or the Wuhan virus.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>SARS-CoV-2 virusA virus is a tiny infectious agent that is not considered a living organism. It consists of genetic material, either DNA or RNA, that is surrounded by a protein coat called a capsid. Some viruses also have an outer envelope made up of lipids that surrounds the capsid. Viruses can infect a wide range of organisms, including humans, animals, plants, and even bacteria. They rely on host cells to replicate and multiply, hijacking the cell's machinery to make copies of themselves. This process can cause damage to the host cell and lead to various diseases, ranging from mild to severe. Common viral infections include the flu, colds, HIV, and COVID-19. Vaccines and antiviral medications can help prevent and treat viral infections.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>virus recover within weeks, a subgroup, estimated to be around one in eight, will get long-COVID. Symptoms in patients with long-COVID, post-acute sequelae or COVID or post-COVID syndrome (PCS) include severe cognitive problems (brain fog), fatigue, exercise intolerance, autonomic dysregulation, postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), orthostatic intolerance, and worsening of symptoms after PEM.

Reference: “Muscle abnormalities worsen after post-exertional malaise in long COVID” by Brent Appelman, Braeden T. Charlton, Richie P. Goulding, Tom J. Kerkhoff, Ellen A. Breedveld, Wendy Noort, Carla Offringa, Frank W. Bloemers, Michel van Weeghel, Bauke V. Schomakers, Pedro Coelho, Jelle J. Posthuma, Eleonora Aronica, W. Joost Wiersinga, Michèle van Vugt and Rob C. I. Wüst, 4 January 2024, Nature Communications.

DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-44432-3