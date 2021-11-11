US Commerce Department throws out anti-dumping petitions

Department of Commerce’s Herbert C. Hoover building.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/14462623726_527fb0b05c_c-600×450.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/14462623726_527fb0b05c_c.jpg”>

From pv magazine USA

The U.S. Department of Commerce tossed out a request by an anonymous group of solar companies that sought what could have been crippling tariffs on a handful of companies that import modules from Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The dismissal is a win for the Solar Energy Industries Association, which vigorously opposed the request by American Solar Manufacturers Against Chinese Circumvention (A-SMACC) for anti-dumping and anti-circumvention (AD-CVD) tariffs. In a statement, SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper called the decision to reject the petitions a “major victory for America’s 231,000 solar workers.”

Popular content

To keep reading, please visit our US website.