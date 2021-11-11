US Commerce Department throws out anti-dumping petitions

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/14462623726_527fb0b05c_c-600×450.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/14462623726_527fb0b05c_c.jpg”>
From pv magazine USA
The U.S. Department of Commerce tossed out a request by an anonymous group of solar companies that sought what could have been crippling tariffs on a handful of companies that import modules from Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.
The dismissal is a win for the Solar Energy Industries Association, which vigorously opposed the request by American Solar Manufacturers Against Chinese Circumvention (A-SMACC) for anti-dumping and anti-circumvention (AD-CVD) tariffs. In a statement, SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper called the decision to reject the petitions a “major victory for America’s 231,000 solar workers.”
Popular content
To keep reading, please visit our US website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected]
Source: pv magazine