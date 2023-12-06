US developer switches on largest solar-plus-storage project in Puerto Rico

From pv magazine LatAm

Depcom Power has commissioned the Ciro One project, a 90 MW (AC) solar facility in Puerto Rico, along with a 51.5 MW battery energy storage system (BESS). The US-based engineering company said it is currently the largest operational solar-plus-storage facility on the island.

Depcom Power built the plant with development partner Ciro Energy Group and local subcontractor Lord Construction. The project is expected to begin operations at the end of this year. Depcom Power will operate and maintain the hybrid system for a period of five years.

The installation owner will also use sheep to manage vegetation at the project site.