US solar module imports fall 27% in Q3

From pv magazine USA

U.S. solar panel imports plunged during Q3, falling 27%, the largest single-quarter drop since 2018, according to research firm Panjiva.

In addition to being down 27% compared to Q2 2021, total module shipments were also down 11%, compared to Q3 2020. Many in the industry are blaming the fall on a proposed expansion of tariffs, introduced by an anonymous group of domestic manufacturers last month.

The proposed tariffs would apply to manufacturers in Southeast Asia beyond just China, including modules that are imported from Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand. Those countries account for 80% of all panel imports into the United States.

