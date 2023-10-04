US solar O&M contract prices averaged $7.90/kW in 2022, says WoodMac

The global PV O&M market grew substantially in 2022, with the top 15 suppliers overseeing 115 GW of PV capacity, up 13% from the previous year, according to Wood Mackenzie.

In their 2023 report on global PV O&M service provider dynamics, Wood Mackenzie said that the leading 15 companies in the sector collectively added 13 GW to their global portfolios in 2022. However, the market experienced a slight contraction of 2.8%, resulting in a 56% market share for these suppliers by the end of 2022, down from 58% in 2021, indicating fragmentation within the solar O&M industry.

The top three suppliers remained unchanged from the previous year, with NovaSource leading, followed by SOLV Energy, and Spain’s Solarig in third place. Across the portfolios analyzed by Wood Mackenzie, O&M suppliers expanded their capacity under contract by 18% in 2022, reaching a total of 207 GW.

Regarding O&M contract prices for large-scale projects in the United States, they decreased in 2022, averaging $7.9 (€7.4)/kW/year, representing a 22% decline. While specific details were not provided, the report indicated that Europe, the Middle East and Africa had the highest cost per megawatt for large-scale projects, followed by North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

In terms of volume growth, North America led the way, adding 13 GW in 2022 for a total of 86 GW. EMEA expanded by 23% to reach 59 GW, APAC grew its portfolio by 2.6 GW, reaching 40 GW, and Latin America added 4.7 GW, reaching 20 GW.