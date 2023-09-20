Users can access emergency services with Alexa

At its annual fall event in Virginia today, Amazon announced Alexa Emergency Assist, a new subscription service that lets user contact emergency services through Echo devices. Users prompt the new Urgent Response feature by saying “Alexa, call for help.”

Rather than going straight to 911, however, they’ll be connected to a “dedicated, professional-trained agent.” The feature also stores emergency contact information, that includes things like the user’s address medication information and allergies. First responders also see the device used to make the call, making it easier to locate the call when they arrive at the home.

Alexa Emergency Assist will only be available in U.S. when it launches “soon.” It runs either $6 a month or $59 for a full year.