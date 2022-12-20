Vaccine Confidence Declined Significantly During COVID-19 Pandemic

Researchers comparing pre and post-pandemic surveys discovered that confidence in vaccinations is considerably lower post-pandemic among all demographic groups.

Despite the success of the COVID-19First identified in 2019 in Wuhan, China, COVID-19, or Coronavirus disease 2019, (which was originally called "2019 novel coronavirus" or 2019-nCoV) is an infectious disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). It has spread globally, resulting in the 2019–22 coronavirus pandemic.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>COVID-19 vaccination campaigns, vaccine confidence has declined significantly since the start of the pandemic. This is according to a new study published in Vaccine.

Two anonymous surveys in the winters of 2019 and 2022 were carried out to investigate people’s attitudes towards vaccinations and the factors that might underpin hesitancy and refusal by researchers from the University of PortsmouthEstablished in 1992, the University of Portsmouth is a public university in the city of Portsmouth, Hampshire, England. Prior to reaching university status, the school was known as Portsmouth Polytechnic from 1969 until 1992 and can trace its history back to 1870 as the Portsmouth and Gosport School of Science and Art.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>University of Portsmouth in England.

By comparing the responses of more than 1,000 adults overall, they discovered that the post-pandemic group was considerably less confident in vaccines than the pre-pandemic group.

Recently published in the medical journal Vaccine, the paper revealed nearly one in four participants reported a fall in confidence since 2020, and this was observed regardless of participants’ age, ethnicity, gender, religious belief, and education.

Dr. Alessandro Siani, Associate Head (Students) of the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Portsmouth, said: “While vaccine hesitancy is not a new phenomenon, COVID-19 vaccines have been met with particular hostility despite the overwhelming scientific evidence of their safety and effectiveness.

“This isn’t just among conspiracy theorists though, but also those who don’t consider themselves ‘anti-vaxxers’ and had supported other vaccination campaigns in the past.”

Participants were asked how much they agreed with statements including:

Vaccines are safe

I think vaccines should be a compulsory practice

I believe if I get vaccinated it would benefit the wellbeing of others

Vaccines are a necessity for our health and wellbeing

In both surveys, participants who held religious beliefs were significantly more vaccine-hesitant than atheist and agnostic ones, and individuals from Black and Asian backgrounds were more hesitant than those belonging to White ethnicities. However, gender showed no association with vaccine confidence.

While these overall trends remained largely similar between the two surveys, some noteworthy changes were observed in the post-pandemic survey. For example, the analysis revealed that while in 2019 middle-aged participants were considerably more apprehensive about getting vaccinated than younger groups, this was not the case in the 2022 survey.

“This could be because COVID-19 infections notoriously lead to more severe outcomes in older patients,” added Dr. Siani.

“Young people who are infected rarely experience severe symptoms that lead to hospitalization and death, so it’s possible that many have become complacent and don’t feel the need to get vaccinated. On the other hand, older people may have been more wary of the consequences of the infection, and more appreciative of the protection offered by the vaccine.”

While providing precious insight into how the pandemic affected the public perspectives on vaccinations, the study is not without limitations. The original survey was designed as a standalone piece of research, so a different group of people had to be sampled in 2022. This resulted in a cross-sectional study as opposed to a longitudinal one.

Dr. Siani explained: “We didn’t expect a worldwide pandemic to break out only a few months after carrying out the 2019 survey. Because our findings don’t reflect the changing opinions of the same group of people over time, but rather a comparison of responses provided by two different cohorts, they should be interpreted with a grain of salt.

“However, the study is consistent with other observations suggesting that vaccine confidence may be yet another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Reference: “Is vaccine confidence an unexpected victim of the COVID-19 pandemic?” by Alessandro Siani and Amy Tranter, 31 October 2022, Vaccine.

DOI: 10.1016/j.vaccine.2022.10.061