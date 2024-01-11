Valmont Solar opens mounting system factory in Brazil

Valmont Solar says its new production facility boasts the largest tracker control system manufacturing unit in Brazil and will create more than 300 new jobs. The solar tracker specialist says the factory will serve as a vital supply hub for the Latin American market.

Valmont Solar, a unit of US infrastructure developer Valmont Industries, has opened a new logistics and manufacturing unit in Contagem, southeastern Brazil.

The facility features the largest tracker control system manufacturing unit in Brazil, a working demo tracker, training center, and quality testing lab, as well as a pre-assembly manufacturing line, warehouse, and administrative offices.

Valmont Solar said it also intends to integrate a solar power plant to sustainably power its operations. The new headquarters can produce 250 MW of trackers per month and dispatch 600 tons of material per day.

Valmont Solar said the facility will serve as a vital hub to supply the Latin American market and contribute significantly to environmental sustainability efforts in the region. It is expected to create more than 300 new jobs, alongside an additional 50 indirect job opportunities through associated suppliers in 2024.

The site builds on the solar tracker specialist’s ongoing expansion and investment in Brazil. Brazilian solar energy association Absolar has estimated that new investments in Brazil’s PV sector could exceed BRL 38.9 billion ($7.8 billion) in 2024.

“The opening of Valmont Solar’s new headquarters in Contagem represents more than just an expansion of our operations,” said Ramon Gomes, regional director for Brazil at Valmont Solar. “It’s about bringing state-of-the-art technology to Brazil, promoting renewable energy, and supporting the local economy through job creation and service engagement.”

“Our new facility in Minas Gerais is strategically positioned to deliver unparalleled service and products to our customers,” Gomes added. “With the best lead times in the market and a training centre dedicated to engineering, procurement, and construction companies and asset owners, we are setting a new standard for service and delivery in the solar industry.”

Valmont Industries holds a majority stake in Brazilian solar developer Solbras. Valmont is also the largest shareholder of Italian solar tracker manufacturer Convert Italia SpA, which it acquired in 2018.