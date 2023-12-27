Vaysunic launches hybrid photovoltaic water heater

The Chinese manufacturer says that its new V series heaters can use either PV or AC grid power. It can also be controlled and monitored via WiFi.

Chinese PV products manufacturer Vaysunic New Energy has released a new hybrid photovoltaic water heater.

The product, dubbed Solar Hybrid Water Heating V series, comes in four versions with capacities of 100 liters, 150 liters, 200 liters, and 300 liters.

“The photovoltaic water heater is directly connected to the solar panel, powered by solar mainly on sunny days and AC on rainy days, and can be automatically switched,” the company said in a statement. “The AC/DC dual heating element utilizes solar energy for power generation, with a conversion efficiency of up to 99%, greatly reducing the energy consumption of the AC grid.”

The AC heater has a capacity of 2,000 W across all models. The company, however, recommends 1,000 W of solar panels for the 100-liter model and 2,500 W for the 300-liter model. For the 150 liters, it recommends 1,500 W of solar panels, and 2,000 W for the 200 liters.

According to the company, the smallest model takes 4 hours to heat the water to 40 C. In the 150 liters and 300 liters models, it will take 5 hours, while in the 200 liters it will take 5.5 hours. The company also emphasizes that users can remotely monitor and set the water heater via WiFi.

“By using a pressure-bearing water tank design, the water outlet pressure is high, and there is no need to install an additional water pump for pressurization,” the manufacturer added. ”The solar water tank can be easily installed inside the house and is not affected by outdoor temperature.”