Vaysunic releases new microinverters

VM microinverters

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/VM-P2-600×338.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/VM-P2-1200×675-1.jpg”>

Vaysunic New Energy has released a new series of microinverters. The VM line includes eight products, with AC outputs ranging from 600 W to 1,000 W.

The manufacturer said the 600 W microinverters can take in DC power for PV modules in the range of 240 W to 410 W. The two 700 W models can take 270 W to 460 W, and the 800 W microinverter can take 330 W to 550 W. The 900 W model can take 350 W to 610 W, while the 1,000 W microinverter can convert energy from 390 W to 680 W.

The series also offers a maximum power point tracking (MPPT) efficiency of up to 99.8%. It can perform in temperatures of up 50 C without load shedding.

Popular content

The company said the Wi-Fi-enabled product line includes a warranty of up to 25 years, with an IP67 protection level.

“The VM Series microinverters use the industry’s mature topology, and the structure is designed to adapt to a variety of applications and scenarios,” the company said. “Vaysunic is developing a new generation of high-performance microinverters.”