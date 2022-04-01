VC Lotti Siniscalco shares dos and don’ts in the Pitch Deck Teardown at TC Early Stage

Perfect pitch, a singer’s ability to produce any given musical note without a reference tone, is a rare phenomenon — only 1-5 people out of every 10,000 have it. While your odds of creating a perfect pitch deck that captures coveted VC interest aren’t quite that dire, they’re not exactly in your favor, either.

Venture capital shattered records around the world in Q4 2021. The number of startups seeking funding increased 33% YOY, and the time investors spent looking at individual pitch decks dropped to an all-time low: 2 minutes and 28 seconds. That’s a 12% decrease from the previous year.

When competition for investor time and attention is this intense, you need a stand-out pitch deck. It’s the most powerful tool you have to convince investors they should schedule a meeting to learn more about you, your product and your company.

The road to a perfect pitch deck is paved with countless revisions, and a source of constructive, expert feedback can be invaluable. That’s why we’re thrilled to announce that Carlotta “Lotti” Siniscalco, a partner at Emergence Capital, will lead an interactive session called Pitch Deck Teardown at TechCrunch Early Stage on April 14.

During this session, Siniscalco will dissect and critique actual work-in-progress pitch decks submitted by audience members. She’ll call out which elements work and which ones fall flat — and she’ll explain why on both counts.

Siniscalco is the first female partner at Emergence Capital, and she earned that distinction as a result of the extraordinary impact she’s had on the firm, the team and EC’s portfolio companies. She invests in early-stage enterprise software companies, and her portfolio includes Convex, High Alpha, Oyster, Talent Hack and Whistic.

Prior to joining Emergence, Siniscalco served at Advent International — a large global private equity fund — as an investor in financial services and financial technology companies and also as an observer on the Transunion board.

Her early career, which began as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs, includes a stint in the BizOps group at Nerdwallet and as an early-stage investor at Ribbit Capital, a fintech-focused VC.

A pitch deck has but one job: get the meeting. It’s the entry point for everything you want to come next. Take advantage of this opportunity to look at pitch decks from an investor’s point of view. Join Lotti Siniscalco and learn the mission-critical dos and don’ts for building a perfect pitch deck.

