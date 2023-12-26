VCs are entering 2024 with ‘healthy paranoia’

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

To close out the year, I wanted to sit down with a venture capitalist and riff on the coming year. On today’s episode, we’re joined by Deepka Rana from Northzone to chat through a bevy of key topics for the new year:

Where venture capital is heading in the new year;

The prognosis for startups at different stages of maturity;

Why 2023 was the year of adjustment, and 2024 could be the new venture-startup normal;

And, the fate of AI in the EU where regulation is afoot. (n.b. When we recorded this, the EU’s first-draft of AI regulation had not yet dropped).

I think every person in startups and venture capital is hoping that 2024 brings a warmer macroeconomic environment and lots of exits. We’ll see. What was clear from our chat with Rana, however, is that the new year is going to be anything but boring.

We have two more episodes headed your way before we officially wrap up 2023, so stay close to Equity!

