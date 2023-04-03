Venture interest in Chinese companies remains muted after slow 2022

Welcome to the second quarter, friends. It’s time to take stock of just what went down in the first three months of the year, which means a deluge of venture capital data and yet another earnings cycle.

I want to start our formal Q1 2023 venture lookback with China. PitchBook recently dropped some numbers relating to venture capital funding in China for 2022, and I’ve augmented it with a quick scan of Chinese Q1 data from the same source.

The resulting picture is one of a country that’s seeing markedly smaller venture capital investments at a slower pace than has been the case for a few years.



Early 2023 data does little to dispel that impression.

In the coming days, we’ll carve into global venture data and dig deeper into what’s happening in Europe, North America, Asia and Africa. Today, let’s focus on China, which is replete with tech companies popular outside its borders, and its economy, which is still finding its footing in the wake of erstwhile-draconian COVID restrictions. To work!

Steeper than the Streif