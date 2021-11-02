VERGE 21 Opening Remarks: Climate action in a time of grief

GreenBiz Senior Vice President and VERGE Executive Director Shana Rappaport welcomes participants to VERGE 21 with a moving call to action about the power of embracing grief as we work to address the climate crisis.

The surprise musical performance is by The Seastars, a band united by the shared purpose of using music and art as a vehicle to create a world that works for 100 percent of humanity and life on earth.

“Move Me” is an original song by The Seastars — written by Ilana Lipsett, arranged by Sandra Kwak, with video direction and editing by Lilia Tamm for its world premier at VERGE 21.