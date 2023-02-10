VFLowTech secures funds to make modular vanadium redox flow batteries

Singapore-based VFLowTech is manufacturing compact, scalable vanadium redox flow batteries with 24/7 operation over lifespans of 25 years. It is now setting up a 200 MWh production line, with plans to scale up the production of modular, long-duration storage solutions.

VFlowTech said it had raised $10 million in a Series A funding round, so it can set up a 200 MWh capacity manufacturing line and scale up the production of modular, vanadium-based, long-duration energy storage solutions.

The Singapore-based company has developed a modular vanadium redox flow battery energy storage system, PowerCube. It can be deployed anywhere, from residential settings to solar and wind farms, in three versions: 5 kW, 10 kW, and 100 kW. The rated energy capacity stands at 30 kWh, 100 kWh, and 500 kWh, respectively.

PowerCube has a 25-year lifespan, and its module cycle life exceeds 10,000 cycles. Unlike lithium-ion batteries, the system can be fully discharged to 100%. Its roundtrip efficiency is more than 80%. The technology is non-flammable and 100% recyclable, recoverable up to 30% of initial costs. PowerCube’s total installation weight stands at 1,000 kg, 2,500 kg, and 10,000 kg across the three variants.

The company says the system’s levelized cost of storage (LCOS) is as low as $0.10/kWh. By changing the volume of the liquid stored in tanks, PowerCube can be easily scalable from kilowatt to megawatt scale.

The three versions of PowerCube are available in AC and DC configurations. The PowerCube 5-30 is designed for residential storage, telecoms towers, and solar trackers in remote areas that rely on diesel generators. The 10-100 version is suitable for commercial and industrial applications and off-grid solutions, while the 100-500 version can be coupled with solar and wind farms, or integrated with EV charging stations.

VFlowTech was incubated in the CleanTech lab of Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University, and benefits from unique IP arising from many years of intensive research at the university. The company has also developed its own energy management system (EMS). To date, it has mainly deployed 30 kWh and 100 kWh units for residential applications, but is now preparing to cater to larger-scale customers.