 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Video: Energy Vault CEO discusses LCOS, novel gravity-based storage design

By Peter Moore on January 12, 2023

Robert Piconi, CEO of gravity storage specialist Energy Vault, makes the case for the US company’s long-duration energy storage solutions as an alternative to lithium-ion batteries, and discusses the ideal project size from an economic perspective.

Energy Vault CEO Robert Piconi
” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Unbenannt.v1102-600×341.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Unbenannt.v1102-1200×682-1.jpg”>

Energy Vault CEO Robert Piconi

Image: pv magazine

[embedded content]

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected]

Popular content

Source: pv magazine

Published in Green Technology

Peter Moore
Peter Moore

More from Green TechnologyMore posts in Green Technology »