Video: Fraunhofer ISE outlines 2023 prospects for TOPCon solar modules

By Peter Moore on January 4, 2023
Jochen Rentsch, head of department at Fraunhofer ISE, speaks to pv magazine about recent progress in TOPCon module development, including new efficiency records by JinkoSolar and Jolywood. Production costs are falling as more Tier 1 companies shift from PERC to TOPCon, and multi-gigawatt production is already a reality. Could the TOPCon solar cell segment reach a tipping point for efficiency in 2023?

Jochen Rentsch
” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Unbenannt.v193-600×358.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Unbenannt.v193-1200×716-1.jpg”>

Jochen Rentsch

Image: pv magazine

[embedded content]

