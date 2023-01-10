 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Video: ISC Konstanz director predicts 50% global market share for IBC solar panels by 2030

By Peter Moore on January 10, 2023
Radovan Kopecek, the co-founder and director of Germany’s ISC Konstanz, says interdigitated back contact (IBC) tech could account for half of the global market for solar modules by 2030. He says IBC will start to dominate once TopCON and HJT get stuck at certain efficiency limits, and he believes TOPCon will be the first victim.

Radovan Kopecek
Image: pv magazine

[embedded content]

Peter Moore
Peter Moore

