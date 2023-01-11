 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Video: Market outlook for vertical rooftop solar

By Peter Moore on January 11, 2023
Norway’s Over Easy Solar AS introduced a new vertical PV system for rooftop applications last year. pv magazine spoke to CEO Trygve Mongstad about system prices and future market prospects for vertical rooftop solar tech.

Image: Over Easy

[embedded content]

