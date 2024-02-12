 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Viessmann unveils air source heat pump for residential, commercial applications

By Peter Moore on February 12, 2024

German manufacturer Viessmann says its new heat pumps have a coefficient of performance (COP) of up to 4.57 and a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) of up to 4.4. The pumps have a heating output ranging from 32 kW to 128 kW, and a cooling capacity of 34 kW to 139 kW.

Germany-based heating specialist Viessmann has developed a new line of air-source heat pumps for residential and commercial applications.

“The heat pump is designed for residential developments, small- to mid-scale commercial and public sector applications,” the manufacturer said. “All models provide both heating and active cooling within a single appliance and can be operated in bi- or monovalent modes.”

The Vitocal 220-A Pro comes in three versions, with heating outputs of 32 kW, 64 kW, and 128 kW, as well as a cooling capacity of 34 kW, 69 kW, and 139 kW.

The smallest product measures 775 mm x 1,260 mm x 2,115 mm and weighs 460 kg. The largest model measures 2,130 mm x 2,260 mm x 2,265 mm and weighs 1,850 kg.

All of the systems are reportedly able to provide a maximum flow temperature of 65 C at -7 C.

“This makes it ideal for modernization projects where integration with existing systems is required,” said Viessmann.

The company said the heat pump has a COP of up to 4.57 and a SCOP of up to 4.4. It uses refrigerant R407C, which is non-flammable and has a global warming potential (GWP) of 1774.

“This means units can be placed anywhere, including under windows or next to drains,” the company said. “Vibration decoupling also ensures the Vitocal 200-A Pro is exceptionally quiet in operation; at A7/W35 (outside air temperature 7o C and DHW 35o C), the total sound power level is 69.7 – 71.6 dB(A).”

