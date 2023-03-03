Vigilante hackers fix Black Ops III, and other TC news

Welcome back to the TechCrunch Podcast, where I’m standing in for Darrell while he’s honeymooning with his lady love. This week, I sat down with Amanda Silberling and Mary Ann Azevedo to talk through some of their interesting stories.

You can listen below or subscribe in iTunes or Spotify to get new episodes delivered weekly on Fridays!

News articles from the episode:

… and the longer interviews:

One more thing…

Love podcasts? Don’t miss our mini feature series Inside Startup Battlefield, where we go behind the scenes to learn more about what it’s like to participate in the most famous startup pitch competition ever: TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield!