Vikram Solar launches M10 solar modules

Vikram Solar Somera Series 10 monofacial module featuring 144 half-cells based on M10 wafer.

From pv magazine India

Vikram Solar, India’s largest PV module manufacturer with a production capacity of 2.5GW, has unveiled its module series 10 using 144 half-cut cells based on M10 (182mm) wafer sizes.

The monofacial Somera series 10 modules have a claimed peak power output of up to 550W and a maximum power conversion efficiency of 21.33%. The bifacial Prexos series 10 modules provide a peak power output of up to 545W with a maximum efficiency of 21.13%.

Both the Somera and Prexos series 10 modules are built using multi-busbar, mono-crystalline PERC cells. These feature a temperature coefficient (of open-circuit voltage) of -0.27% per degree Celsius.

The modules are designed for all types of PV installations, including residential, commercial and industrial, and utility-scale projects.

Vikram Solar claims its Series 10 modules can deliver high performance even in partial shadow environments. Implementation of bypass diodes in split junction box series-parallel connections enables the modules to perform in partial shadow conditions. A higher number of busbars makes the PV modules less prone to loss in efficiency and increases tolerance to micro cracks. Multiple contact points on the cell lower the cell stress during module fabrication, leading to improved field reliability of the module.

The Somera series 10 monofacial modules have dimensions of 2,274 × 1,134 × 35 mm (89.53 × 44.65 × 1.38 inches) and weigh 28.2 kg (62.17 lbs). The Prexos series 10 bifacial modules measure 2,274 × 1,134 × 35 mm (89.53 × 44.65 × 1.38 inches) and weigh 33.4 kg (73.63 lbs).