Vikram Solar unveils 660 W bifacial solar modules

By Peter Moore on September 1, 2022

Vikram Solar has unveiled new mono PERC bifacial modules with front-side power outputs from 635 W to 660 W. The modules feature glass-to-glass construction and provide up to 25% bifacial gain.

Vikram Solar’s Paradea 660 W bifacial module
Vikram Solar’s Paradea 660 W bifacial module

Image: Vikram Solar

From pv magazine India

India’s Vikram Solar has launched its Paradea line of mono PERC bifacial glass-to-glass PV modules. 

The multi-busbar panels provide power outputs ranging from 635 W to 660 W, with efficiencies between 20.38% and 21.18%. Bifacial gain is up to 25% with the dual-glass modules, leading to 825 W of overall power output.

The modules feature 132 half-cells. They measure 2,391 mm x 1,303 mm x 35 mm and weigh 39.3 kg.

Under standard test conditions, the open-circuit voltage is between 45.8 V and 46.3 V. The short-circuit current ranges from 17.76 A to 18.17 A. 

The modules are designed for large-scale utility systems, commercial and industrial systems, and residential rooftop systems.

