Vikram Solar unveils 660 W bifacial solar modules

From pv magazine India
India’s Vikram Solar has launched its Paradea line of mono PERC bifacial glass-to-glass PV modules.
The multi-busbar panels provide power outputs ranging from 635 W to 660 W, with efficiencies between 20.38% and 21.18%. Bifacial gain is up to 25% with the dual-glass modules, leading to 825 W of overall power output.
The modules feature 132 half-cells. They measure 2,391 mm x 1,303 mm x 35 mm and weigh 39.3 kg.
Under standard test conditions, the open-circuit voltage is between 45.8 V and 46.3 V. The short-circuit current ranges from 17.76 A to 18.17 A.
The modules are designed for large-scale utility systems, commercial and industrial systems, and residential rooftop systems.
