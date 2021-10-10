Volcanic Eruption Continues at La Palma – Effects Being Felt From Above and Below

Cumbre Vieja volcano is making its presence felt from above and below.

The effects of the eruption at Cumbre Vieja volcano are being felt from above and below. Tremors and small earthquakes are regularly shaking the ground, and the plume of volcanic ash rising from the summit has become persistent and occasionally more explosive. More than a thousand homes and buildings have been destroyed since the eruption began on September 19, 2021. [embedded content] At 1:40 p.m. Western European Time on October 4, an astronaut aboard the International Space Station shot a photograph (above) of the south end of La Palma. The oblique camera angle provides a three-dimensional view of how the volcanic plume rises above and over low-level clouds. In the late morning on the same day, the Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER) on NASA

Established in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. It’s vision is “To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity.”

“>NASA’s Terra satellite acquired a false-color image (below) of the eruption with a combination of infrared, red, and green wavelengths. In the image, vegetation is red and lava flows are brown to black. Observers on the ground also captured video (above) of the volcano spewing ash on October 9 and of dramatic lava flows this week.