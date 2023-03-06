Volvo Penta moves into stationary energy storage

Volvo Penta, a Swedish marine and industrial engine manufacturer, has developed a subsystem solution based on the Volvo Group’s electromobility platform. It is optimized for battery energy storage system (BESS) applications produced by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Volvo Penta is expanding its power generation business into BESS with OEMs. Its modular, scalable solution is built on the electromobility platform of its parent, Volvo Group, which has seen real-world success in applications such as trucks, buses, and construction equipment.

Its BESS subsystem is intended for integration into the BESS applications of OEMs. It can be scaled up to hundreds of megawatt-hours.

“As our solution is application agnostic, we see huge potential for its adoption,” says Hannes Norrgren, president of Volvo Penta Industrial. “Together with OEMs, our solution provides possibilities to store energy from and add resiliency to renewable solar or wind-powered sources, opening new business models that appeal to end customers on their road to net-zero emissions.”

Volvo Penta’s subsystem solution includes a battery system, battery management, monitoring, thermal management, power distribution box, and cabling. It says it “demonstrates high-power output from an energy-dense and small footprint” and is optimized for tough environmental conditions.

It remains unclear which battery cells will be used in the BESS component.

“The batteries themselves are lithium based and may take in different geometries and power output pending the manufacturer’s BESS set up,” a Volvo Penta spokesperson told pv magazine.

Last year, the Volvo Group revealed plans to invest in battery cell and pack manufacturing around the world to secure capacity and large-scale series production. It initiated processes to establish cell manufacturing production in Sweden’s Skaraborg region and opened its first battery assembly plant in Ghent, Belgium, where it uses cells and modules from Samsung SDI to make its battery packs.

Volvo Penta’s subsystem solution will be first made available to customers in North America and Europe, followed by other markets.