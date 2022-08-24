Waaree obtains approval for 4.75 GW of solar module capacity

Waaree module manufacturing facility is equipped with fully automatic high-speed stringer.

From pv magazine India

Mumbai-headquartered Waaree Energies has secured approval for the maximum module capacity by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) for use in government-backed projects. The approval covers projects planned to sell electricity to government entities.

The MNRE’s Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) features 18.05 GW of capacity from 28 manufacturers, including 4.75 GW per year from Waaree alone, or about 26% of the total. Out of 4.75 GW, Waaree has 2.65 GW enlisted for high-wattage modules (540 W, 600 W, and 650 W). It is also the only manufacturer to have 650 W modules listed under the ALMM.

Waaree currently operates four PV module manufacturing facilities in India, in Surat, Chikhli, Tumb, and Nandigram. It has shipped solar modules to customers in 19 countries and has been ranked as a Tier-1 PV module manufacturer by BloombergNEF (BNEF) for four consecutive years, from 2018 to 2021. Recently, it was recognized as a top performer in PV Evolution Labs’ (PVEL) 2022 PV Module Reliability Scorecard.